Verashni Pillay wins hate speech appeal

22 August 2017 9:29 PM

Have you heard former Huffington Post SA editor-chief Verashni Pillay has won her appeal against a hate speech ruling by the Press Ombudsman Johan Retief. Retief found that the blog post which was published by Hu??ington Post SA on 13 April 2017 titled "Could it be time to deny white men the franchise?" was "malicious" and "discriminatory". There was also mounting pressure from some organisations including DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen for her to step down. Pillay resigned from her position and then appealed the ruling.