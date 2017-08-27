FNB fires employees over racist emails

27 August 2017 10:40 PM

Speaking to Michael Bagraim - Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys. Do you use your work email to skinner on your colleagues or debate politics? Are you worried about what your employer may find if they go through your computer? Four FNB employees have been fired for “political talk and using insulting language” after the bank monitored their business e-mails and WhatsApp group conversations for several months last year.