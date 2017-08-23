Government spying on us?

23 August 2017 9:27 PM

Speaking to Busi Mtabane - National Communicator: R2K. Have you heard, the government may be spying on your telephonic conversations. Statistics from MTN, Vodacom, Cell C and Telkom have revealed that the government accesses tens of thousands of people’s sensitive communications information every year using a loophole in South Africa's surveillance policies, according to Right2Know (R2K). The figures show law enforcement agencies are spying on the communications of at least 70,000 phone numbers annually.