Speaking to Koketso Moeti - Executive Director at Amandla.Mobi. Amandla.Mobi started a petition calling for the removal of deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana after it emerged that he'd assaulted a woman an a Johannesburg nightclub. They called on government to remove Manana from his post. He also admitted to assaulting Mandisa Duma. Yesterday, Manana released a statement saying he'd resigned at deputy minister. But he remains an ANC MP.
Mduduzi Manana steps down
