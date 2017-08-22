Bathabile Dlamini's views on women

22 August 2017 8:13 PM

Speaking to Refilwe Ntsekhe Many people have expressed shock and disgust at the way some women in leadership continue to protect patriarchy. One name that keeps coming up is that of Social Development Minister and ANCWL President Bathabile Dlamini. Dlamini failed to unequivocally speak out against former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana who admitted to assaulting two women.