Grace Mugabe left the country, what now?

20 August 2017 11:15 PM

Speaking to Willie Spies - Lawyer at AfriForum. Zimbabwe's First Lady Grace Mugabe left South Africa early this morning after she was granted diplomatic immunity by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco). Dirco has gazetted a document signed by minister Nkoana Mashabane, recognising the immunities and privileges of the first lady. Mugabe is accused of assaulted 20-year-old model Gabriella Engels in Sandton last week.