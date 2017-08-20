Speaking to Desiree van der Walt - DA MP ANC's Dr Makhosi Khoza will now take a salary cut of of about R325 000 pa. This follows her party's decision to remove her as chairperson of the committee Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration in Parliament.
Dr Makhosi Khoza removed
