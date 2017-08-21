Mzwanele Manyi's new business venture

21 August 2017 9:18 PM

Speaking to Mzwanele Manyi - President of the of the Progressive Professionals Forum. Have you heard Oakbay Investments has sold ANN7 and the NewAge newspaper to former government spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi for R450 million. Television channel ANN7 cost R300 million while the paper went for R150 million. Oakbay says the sale is part of its commitment to preserve jobs and provide certainty to thousands of employees. We speak to the new owner Manyi about his plans for the business.