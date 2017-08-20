Judgment reserved in ANC KZN court case

20 August 2017 9:38 PM

Speaking to Ziyanda Ngcobo - EWN reporter. The two ANC factions battling it out in the Pietermaritzburg High Court will have to wait a bit before finding out who won. One group wants the current provincial leadership annulled and their powers dissolved. Lawyers representing aggrieved ANC members argued that the court must make a decision on their matter because their clients have exhausted all political avenues.