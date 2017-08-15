Is Zimbabwe's Grace Mugabe back home?

15 August 2017 9:29 PM

Speaking to Nqaba Matshazi - Deputy Editor: News Day. The South African Police Service (SAPS) says it will continue to negotiate with Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe to hand herself over to authorities in connection with an assault charge. Yesterday, we spoke to 20-year-old Gabriella Engels who claims she was assaulted by the First Lady in a Sandton hotel on Sunday. She's opened a case against her.