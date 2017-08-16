Speaking to James-Brent Styan - Spokesperson: WC Government Environmental Affairs & Development planning. Have you been using the water sparingly? The Western Cape government wants you to save water even more as the drought continues. We've had a bit of rain this winter but it's not enough to fill up our dams. Currently, Western Cape dams are less than 30% full. Some say we may run out of water by early 2018. The Western Cape government has requested information from all municipalities in the province to ensure water restrictions are tighter.
Water restrictions: Save more
