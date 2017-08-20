A letter from a Zimbabwean about Grace

20 August 2017 10:13 PM

Speaking to Tendani Marima - Freelance Journalist & Academic Researcher. We know that some South Africans want Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe to be legally charged for allegedly assaulting 20-year-old Gabriella Engels in Sandton earlier this week. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has gone as far as putting out a red alert on our borders for Mugabe in case she attempted to leave the country. However it remains unclear when or if she'll appear in court. Afriforum addressed the media announcing it was representing Engels in the matter.