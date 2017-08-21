Deadly Sierra Leone mudslides

21 August 2017 9:31 PM

Speaking to Ellen Fedele - Plumstead teacher Over 500 people have died and 600 others are still missing following mudslides in Sierra Leone. The landslide also killed 200 more people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Several NGOs and prominent people such as musician Rihanna have moved in to help. They've donated money while others such as China have sent in doctors and medical supplies to assist prevent waterborne diseases, such as cholera and typhoid.