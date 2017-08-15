ANC MPs boycott committee meeting

15 August 2017 9:27 PM

Speaking to Nonceba Mhlauli - ANC Caucus spokesperson. ANC internal battles are playing out in Parliament. Five of their MPs boycotted today's meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration because they're unhappy with Dr Makhosi Khoza's chairmanship. The five MPs, Zephroma Dlamini-Dubuzana‚ Regina Lesoma‚ Wilma Newhoudt-Druchen‚ Madala Ntombela and Mervyn Dirk have written a letter to ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu calling for Khoza's removal from the position. They claim she's violated the ANC rules by continuing to speak out against President Jacob Zuma and admitting to voting with the opposition during last week's motion of no confidence against the president.