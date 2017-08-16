LegalMate app

16 August 2017 10:27 PM

Have you heard, two university students have created a free app that lets people know their basic rights in different situations: protests, roadblocks etc. LegalMate is the brainchild of Michael Hunt from Wits and Jed da Silva from UCT. The app is used as a platform to share legal knowledge and to provide instant access to applicable and concise legal information for the relevant situations users might find themselves in. The app details your rights in instances such as road blocks, the issuing of a speeding fines, police conducting searches on your car or on your person, and provides general information on how to report crimes, conduct yourself around police, and what can or cannot be done when you are arrested during a protest.