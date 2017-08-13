ANCWL wants Dlamini-Zuma for president

13 August 2017 10:45 PM

Speaking to Katleho Sekhotho - EWN reporter. Former AU Chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's campaign to be the next SA president is in full swing. She was in Ekurhuleni today attending an ANCWL's event. The women's league has made it clear that they back Dlamini-Zuma to succeed President Jacob Zuma as both ANC leader and SA's number one citizen.