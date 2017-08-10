Latest on abduction on Sadeck Zhaun?

Speaking to Hanif Loonat - Family spokesperson. The people who abducted businessman Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed have made contact with the family and negotiations are underway. The 71-year-old was taken by four armed and masked men from in front of his business in Salt River Main Road on 25 July.
