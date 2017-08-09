Speaking to Shamiela Fisher - EWN reporter. As SA marks Women's Day, another family has been left distraught following the murder of a 26-yearold woman. Aviwe Jamjam went missing last month. She was last seen leaving her boyfriend's home in Summerville on 22 July.
Another woman murdered
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM