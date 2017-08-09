Zuma addressed Women's Day rally

9 August 2017 8:43 PM

Speaking to Masa Kekana - EWN reporter. Zuma delivered the keynote address at governments Women’s Day celebration in Kimberley in the Northern Cape today. President Jacob Zuma says those who abuse women and children must be prosecuted regardless of their standing in society. This as Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana is still at large after admitting to assaulting a woman over the weekend.