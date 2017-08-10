Speaking to Hitekani Magwedze - EWN reporter. Stephen McGowan addressed the media for the first time earlier today following his release from captivity in Mali. McGowan was held for six years by Al-Qaeda after being abducted while holidaying in Timbuktu. He recounted his experience with his abductors and talked about what kept him going.
Stephen McGowan first public appearance
