Speaking to Ciugu Mwagiru President Uhuru Kenyatta had a commanding lead as votes were counted on Wednesday after Kenya's election but opposition leader Raila Odinga said hackers broke into election commission computer systems overnight, leading to massive fraud. The election commission said the voting process was free and fair and it was investigating whether or not its computer system was hacked.
Odinga disputes Kenyan election results
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM