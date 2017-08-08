ANC on outcome of secret ballot

8 August 2017 9:37 PM

Speaking to Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamantary correspondent. President Jacob Zuma has emerged victorious, once again surviving a motion of no confidence in Parliament. The motion of no confidence against the President, brought by the Democratic Alliance, saw 198 Member of Parliament voting against Zuma and 177 voting for him to stay. In an eventful day in Parliament, National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete did not vote in the motion.