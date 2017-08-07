Mduduzi Manana admits to assault

7 August 2017 9:24 PM

Speaking to Mbali Ntuli - National Youth Leader at Da Youth. Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana earlier today issued a statement apologising for assaulting a woman at a Johannesburg night club over the weekend. Manana, was caught on camera, slapping a woman and kicking her after she's allegedly called him gay. Manana, who maintains he was provoked, has apologised unreservedly to Mandisa Duma, her family, the government of South Africa and all South Africans, and women in particular.