Speaking to Liziwe McDaid - Energy expert: SAFCEI. Did you take part in the two marches that happened in the CBD earlier today? More than a thousand demonstrators gathered in front of Parliament on the eve of the no confidence vote on President Jacob Zuma. Religious leaders, various organisations and scores of Capetonians gathered along Keizergracht Street before marching to Parliament. They called on MPs to vote with their consciences when they cast their ballots on Tuesday.
#UniteBehind march, how did it go?
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM