Retracing JZ's steps

9 August 2017 9:58 PM

Speaking to Khaya Sithole President Jacob Zuma is in his second term as leader of South Africa. He's the first democratically elected president to face motions of no confidence in Parliament. The opposition and some civil organisations have made it clear that they'd like to see the back of Zuma before 2019. They believe he's sold the country through state capture and his failure to uphold the constitution. Let's take a step back. Do you remember how Zuma became president? Do you remember his campaign days?