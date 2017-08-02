Speaking to Guilhem Molinie - General Director of Doctors Without Borders. Five aid groups, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF), that operate migrant rescue ships in the Mediterranean have refused to sign up to the Italian government’s code of conduct, but three others backed the new rules.
The Italian “Code of Conduct”
