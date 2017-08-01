Speaking to Crosby Booi - Provincial Secretary of SACCAWU. South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) has called on the Grandwest Casino and Western Cape Gambling Board to unconditionally scrap the language policy imposed at the casino.
Language policy at Grandwest Casino
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM