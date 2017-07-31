Num wants Zwane gone

31 July 2017 10:12 PM

Speaking to Livhuwani Mammburum - NUM spokesperson. The National Union of Mineworkers (Num) today revealed it may ask President Jacob Zuma to recall Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane from his position. NUM president Piet Matosa told the media that the union was very unhappy with the mining minister and their relationship had collapsed. Matosa described the relationship with Zwane as non-existent and said it was the worst they’d had with any mining minister since 1994.