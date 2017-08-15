In conversation with co-host Mbuyiselo Botha & Kopano Ratele. As a father, how do you raise a non-violent daughter or son in a gender violence saturated society like SA? Do you even talk to your children about gender based violence or you leave it to their teachers?
CapeTalk Dads: Gender based violence
