Grace Mugabe's 'tough stance'

27 July 2017 10:57 PM

Speaking ot Elias Mambo - Journalist at Zim Independant. Could Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe be ready to step down? Is he ready to hand over the reigns after over than 30 years in power? Today, Grace Mugabe urged Mugabe, her husband, to name his successor in order to curb factionalism currently ravaging the ruling Zanu-PF.