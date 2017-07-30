Speaking to Jeanne Neilson - Representative of S-Cape. S-cape is an NGO that works aims to help those who has been exploited, or sold as slaves fro human trafficking. A story that has been making the rounds is a Bloemfontein woman has been rescued from a suspected sex-trafficking enterprise in Malaysia. She is expected to return to South Africa by tomorrow.
The state of Human trafficking in SA
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM