Pelican Park residents took to the streets

27 July 2017 9:42 PM

Speaking to Gerry Gordon - Councillor: Ward 67. Residents of Pelican Park took to the streets early this morning burning tyres and blocking traffic in the area. They're angry over a number of issues. Residents of Phumlani Village are angry about the fact that houses had been given to residents in the New Horizons development. They also raised the lack of adequate sewage and waste removal. There is an over..owing drain spilling raw sewage onto the muddy streets.