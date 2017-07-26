Speaking to Rahima Essop - EWN reporter. The issue of affordable housing in Cape Town remains a highly contested issue. Several organisations such as Reclaim the City have accused the City of Cape Town of continuing with apartheid's spatial planning.
Affordable housing
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM