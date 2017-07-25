ACDP says no to aborting

25 July 2017 8:53 PM

Speaking to Cheryllyn Dudley - ACDP MP. The African Christian Democratic Party is proposing a bill to amend the Termination of Pregnancy Act to ensure women receiving an abortion after 12 weeks must first receive an ultra-sound and counselling. The ACDP’s Cheryllyn Dudley said a mandatory ultrasound would show the women visuals of their foetus to help ensure they know what they are doing.