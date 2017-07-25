Rohde's murder trial transferred to High Court

25 July 2017 8:44 PM

Speaking to Shamiela Fisher - EWN reporter. The case against Jason Rohde who's accused of killing his wife has been transferred to the Western Cape High Court. The real estate executive appeared in the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court earlier today. Rohde was arrested almost a month after Susan's body was found in the bathroom of their hotel room, at the Spier Estate near Stellenbosch in 2016. Susan Rohde’s death was initially thought to be suicide but a post-mortem found she died of manual strangulation. The State alleges her husband strangled her to death.