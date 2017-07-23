Speaking to Alf Lees - DA SHadow Minister of Finance. Are you a quali??ed chief commercial o??icer? Your next job may be with the South African Airways (SAA). The national carrier is requesting applicants for the position of chief commercial officer (CCO).
SAA advertises CCO post
