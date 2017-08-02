In studio with Ethan Nadelmann, Shaun Shelly & Neil Woods. There's been an increase in the number of teenagers using drugs in the Western Cape, according to the Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre. Their survey also revealed that addictions to over the counter medications are on the rise. The question remains, how do we deal with the challenge of drug abuse? Do we criminalise drugs? What are the benefits? Have a listen!
Criminalisation of drugs and drug use
