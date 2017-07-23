Mbalula visits Imizamo Yethu

23 July 2017 9:25 PM

Speaking to Monique Mortlock - EWN reporter. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has met with residents from Imizamo Yethu following last week's violent protest which saw two houses being torched. Yesterday, the body of a 19-year-old man, who'd been fatally shot, was found in the area. It's still unclear whether his murder is linked to the violent clashes with police. Mbalula visited the area in an effort to calm tensions and hear their grievances.