NSRI update on capsized vessel

16 July 2017 10:04 PM

Speaking to Craig Lambinon - Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute. Eight men are still missing after their fishing vessel capsized in the Cape St Francis area of the Eastern Cape. Rescuers managed to recover one fisherman who was declared deceased. Seven others were recovered, of which six have been hospitalised. We talk to NSRI's Craig Lambinon to get an update on the situation. Renaldo in for Koketso