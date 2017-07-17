Speaking to Dominique Msibi - OUTA Portfolio Director. Another government minister may be facing a legal challenge soon. The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) today laid charges against Public Service & Administration Minister Faith Muthambi for her alleged involvement in state capture.
OUTA: Muthambi “captured” by the Guptas.
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
