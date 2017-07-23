Rampant lawlessness in SA?

23 July 2017 11:26 PM

Kaizer Nyatsumba | Business Executive and Writer. Kaizer writes: Descent to lawlessness does not happen overnight. It takes place over a number of years and is usually encouraged by the absence of consequences for those who break the law. In many aspects of our lives, South Africa has well and truly descended into frightening lawlessness. It has now become the norm that whenever some compatriots feel they have reason to be upset with any tier of government, they resort to burning schools or some other public infrastructure to register their displeasure.