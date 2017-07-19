Duduzane Zuma 'gets away' with murder

19 July 2017 9:27 PM

Speaking to Kyle Cowan - Reporter: The Times. The Times is reporting that the NPA quietly let President Zuma's son , Duduzane, off the hook eight months after a magistrate ruled he was responsible for the death of 30-year-old Phumzile Dube in a car accident. Despite the high profile nature of the case, the NPA has never publicly announced its decision.