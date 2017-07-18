Speaking to Oscar Skommere - SAPU: Secretay General. Workers at the South African Police Service’s 10111 call centre earlier today announced they will go on strike tomorrow morning. They say they've exhausted all avenues with their employer and have no choice but to shut down call centres. Workers are demanding higher salaries.
Nationwide 10111 strike
