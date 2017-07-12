12-year old boy stabbed 33 times

Speaking to Kevin Brandt - EWN reporter. As a group of young boys were playing soccer near their home, a stranger approached them & asked thier names. He then attacked one of the boys stabbing him 33 times.He has been aprehended & will appear in Goodwood Magistrates court tomorrow.
