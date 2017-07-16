Speaking to Stuart Diamond - Mayoral Committee Member: Assets & Facilities Management. The Strand Street Concourse in the CBD, which was built as an underground pedestrian walkway in the early 1970s, is being upgraded. The concourse was part of a broader network of underground walkways that served as a critical pedestrian link between the Cape Town Station precinct and the St Georges Street, Woolworths, Old Mutual, and the Golden Acre shopping malls. Renaldo in for Koketso
Strand Street Concourse revamp
