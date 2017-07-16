Strand Street Concourse revamp

16 July 2017 9:56 PM

Speaking to Stuart Diamond - Mayoral Committee Member: Assets & Facilities Management. The Strand Street Concourse in the CBD, which was built as an underground pedestrian walkway in the early 1970s, is being upgraded. The concourse was part of a broader network of underground walkways that served as a critical pedestrian link between the Cape Town Station precinct and the St Georges Street, Woolworths, Old Mutual, and the Golden Acre shopping malls. Renaldo in for Koketso