What can CT learn from Windhoek on saving water?

17 July 2017 9:56 PM

Speaking to Dian Spear - Southern Africa lead for ASSAR. Western Cape dams are now at 25% following a wet weekend. It's still lower than this time last year. Authorities are calling on residents to continue saving water as they try to find ways of dealing with the draught. Dian Spear from UCT says the city can learn a thing or two from Windhoek on how to deal with drought conditions.