Speaking to Rene Otto - CEO at Miway. Have you seen the email that's being circulating online allegedly from a MiWay employee? The email uses offensive language and claims that the insurer intends to reject 90% of claims lodged by its black customers‚ following a managers meeting. The company has responded to the email calling it fake news.
"Fake news" MiWay email
