Speaking to Anoux Marais. The annual Knysna Oyster Festival got underway this weekend without a glitch. The organisers were expecting at least 5,000 people this weekend. They've remained positive about the success of the 10-day event despite fire flare-ups in Knysna and Plettenberg Bay this week.
