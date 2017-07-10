Zuma delaying SABC probe?

10 July 2017 8:48 PM

Speaking to Duduetsang Makuse - Coordinator at Save Our Sabc Coalition. President Jacob Zuma is yet to sign a proclamation that would allow the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate mismanagement at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC). The SIU was expecting Zuma to issue the directive by the end of June, but it's unclear why he has not.