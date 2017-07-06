ICC ruled SA violated its agreement with the court

6 July 2017 10:12 PM

Speaking to Phephelaphi Dube - Director at Centre for Constitutional Rights. The International Criminal Court (ICC) today ruled that South Africa violated its agreement with the court by not arresting Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir for crimes against humanity. The court delivered its judgment on South Africa's failure to arrest Al Bashir when he was in the country in June 2015 to attend the African Union summit in Johannesburg. It ruled that Al Bashir, who is wanted by the ICC on charges of crimes against humanity, was not protected from arrest by diplomatic immunity. ICC Judge Cuno Tarfusser handed down the judgment.